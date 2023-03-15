Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) CFO Dennis E. Gibney Purchases 2,000 Shares

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) CFO Dennis E. Gibney acquired 2,000 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,313.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Columbia Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $95.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 25.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Columbia Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 61.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 200.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

