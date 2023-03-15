Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) CFO Dennis E. Gibney Purchases 2,000 Shares

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) CFO Dennis E. Gibney acquired 2,000 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,313.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Columbia Financial Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23.
Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $95.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 25.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Columbia Financial
Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

