Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director Mark J. Bolus Sells 468 Shares

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) Director Mark J. Bolus sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $24,743.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,039.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Community Bank System Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.90. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.99 and a 1 year high of $73.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 50.87%.

CBU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Community Bank System by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $1,086,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at about $841,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

