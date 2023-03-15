Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €76.00 ($81.72) to €75.00 ($80.65) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €55.00 ($59.14) to €62.00 ($66.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €69.00 ($74.19) to €68.00 ($73.12) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock opened at $11.49 on Monday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

