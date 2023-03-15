Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $37,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 133.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $215.05 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 614.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.16.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.