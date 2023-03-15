Contrasting Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) and Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM)

Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Rating) and Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.3% of Rithm Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Rithm Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and Rithm Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A Rithm Capital 20.19% 12.04% 2.00%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rithm Capital $4.73 billion 0.83 $954.52 million $1.79 4.65

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and Rithm Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Rithm Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Group Properties.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Horizon Group Properties and Rithm Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Rithm Capital 0 1 4 0 2.80

Rithm Capital has a consensus target price of $10.83, indicating a potential upside of 30.21%. Given Rithm Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rithm Capital is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

Volatility and Risk

Horizon Group Properties has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rithm Capital has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rithm Capital beats Horizon Group Properties on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Group Properties

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. engages in the real estate business. Its portfolio includes factory outlets and shopping centers. The company was founded on June 15, 1998 and is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes general and administrative expenses, the management fees and incentive compensation, and corporate cash and related interest income. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

