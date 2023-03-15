Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Short Interest Update

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the February 13th total of 118,900 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of CRBP opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $18.72.
CRBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.
