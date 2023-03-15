Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Short Interest Update

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the February 13th total of 118,900 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of CRBP opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $18.72.

CRBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 448,002 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 469,669 shares during the period. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

