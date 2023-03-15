Cormark Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Transcontinental (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 9th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. Cormark also issued estimates for Transcontinental’s FY2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$724.80 million.

Transcontinental Stock Performance

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Transcontinental from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$23.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

