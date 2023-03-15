Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Price Target Cut to $14.80

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.80 to $14.80 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Cosan Stock Up 1.8 %

CSAN opened at $11.07 on Monday. Cosan has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.95.

Get Cosan alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSAN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cosan by 302.9% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,868,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cosan by 27.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 797,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,794,000 after purchasing an additional 173,208 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the fourth quarter worth about $1,697,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cosan by 73.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 244,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 103,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the second quarter worth about $1,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cosan

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.