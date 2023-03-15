CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,149,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,402 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $80,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in CoStar Group by 504.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth about $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $67.62 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.22. The company has a quick ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 72.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

CSGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

