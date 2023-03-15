Critical Survey: Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) versus Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) and Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Eledon Pharmaceuticals and Adial Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eledon Pharmaceuticals N/A -25.14% -24.13% Adial Pharmaceuticals N/A -227.60% -156.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.6% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Adial Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adial Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and Adial Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eledon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Eledon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 947.62%. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 636.92%. Given Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Eledon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Adial Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eledon Pharmaceuticals and Adial Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eledon Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$34.51 million ($2.66) -0.79 Adial Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$19.42 million ($0.69) -0.59

Eledon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adial Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eledon Pharmaceuticals beats Adial Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential. The CD40L/CD40 pathway is recognized for its prominent role in immune regulation, making it a candidate for therapeutic intervention in transplant tolerance, autoimmune disease, and neuro-inflammation. The company is building upon a deep historical understanding of the CD40/CD40L pathway, as well as preclinical and Phase 1 data, to initiate up to four phase 2 clinical studies with AT-1501. Eledon Pharmaceuticals was founded on March 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.