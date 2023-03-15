CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Cut by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. National Pension Service increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 322,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,362,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 208.1% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 154.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Up 5.4 %

CRWD opened at $128.01 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.17 and a 200-day moving average of $133.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of -162.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.14.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at $99,862,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.