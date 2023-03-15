Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $3.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 16.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

