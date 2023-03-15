D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 513,116 Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 513,116 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3,154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,712,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,700,000 after buying an additional 32,676,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 29,126.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,866,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829,364 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 343.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,751,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651,998 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175,992 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882,224 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.91.
Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 87.78%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
