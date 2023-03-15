D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on D. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.92 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.