D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Buys Shares of 16,121 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 16,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,684,541,000 after purchasing an additional 158,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,490,991,000 after acquiring an additional 128,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after acquiring an additional 155,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 217,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Insider Activity

Albemarle Price Performance

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $225.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.47 and a 200 day moving average of $264.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $172.78 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

