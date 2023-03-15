D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Confluent by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.61%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CFLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.74.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In related news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $149,922.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 325,353 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,345.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $149,922.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 325,353 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,345.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 644,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $17,364,841.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,692,183 shares of company stock worth $44,076,372 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.