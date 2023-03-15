D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYW. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $85.39 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $106.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average of $79.32.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.