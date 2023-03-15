D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,702 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Target by 333.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 66,615 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Target Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TGT opened at $158.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.72.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.