D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,808 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Adobe by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Adobe by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,737,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,786 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the software company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $333.33 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $473.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $352.39 and its 200-day moving average is $334.17. The stock has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.56.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

