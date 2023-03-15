D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Decreases Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,223 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein comprises approximately 1.4% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,302.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,405 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Henry Schein Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.24.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.