D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 807,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,287,000 after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after buying an additional 55,641 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 20,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $98.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $137.40.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

