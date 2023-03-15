D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,644 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 199.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.
Altria Group Stock Performance
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Altria Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
