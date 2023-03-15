D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $5.72 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 1.2% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,726,000 after purchasing an additional 406,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,486,565,000 after purchasing an additional 96,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,240 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,250,000 after purchasing an additional 91,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in American Tower by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $199.83 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.36. The stock has a market cap of $93.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,685.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.