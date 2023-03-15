D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $981,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,712,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 333.6% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYH opened at $266.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.79. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $247.38 and a 1-year high of $301.63.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

