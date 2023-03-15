D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Invests $4.59 Million in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,676 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $207.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of -493.54 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $218.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,379. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLR. Guggenheim upped their price objective on First Solar from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on First Solar from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.