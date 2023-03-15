D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 28,477 shares during the period. Ford Motor accounts for about 2.0% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $131,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 7,753,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $88,930,000 after buying an additional 294,397 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,010 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 288,362 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 75,260 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Tudor Pickering lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

Ford Motor Price Performance

In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of F opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

