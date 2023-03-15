D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after buying an additional 2,569,953 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,522,000 after buying an additional 1,800,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after buying an additional 1,327,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Snowflake by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,623,000 after buying an additional 1,324,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,647,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Snowflake Stock Performance
SNOW opened at $139.82 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $246.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.67.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.75.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
