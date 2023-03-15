D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after buying an additional 2,569,953 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,522,000 after buying an additional 1,800,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after buying an additional 1,327,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Snowflake by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,623,000 after buying an additional 1,324,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,647,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW opened at $139.82 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $246.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.67.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,318 shares of company stock worth $9,856,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.75.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.