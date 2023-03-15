D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Purchases 11,026 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 793.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $85,762.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,853,382.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $667,023,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,524,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,043,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $85,762.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,853,382.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,868,479 shares of company stock worth $671,159,313. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT stock opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 391.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.09.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $297.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.16 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

