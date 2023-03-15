D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Purchases 146 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up about 1.4% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $78.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average of $87.87. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $70.02 and a 1 year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADM. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

