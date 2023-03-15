D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Purchases 572 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises about 1.5% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Deere & Company by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,440,000 after acquiring an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $402.45 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $419.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.02.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.