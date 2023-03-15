D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 1,144 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 412,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,839,000 after purchasing an additional 17,931 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,162,000 after purchasing an additional 224,263 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $65.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.30%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.