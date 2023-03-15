D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 1,415 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.2% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

Insider Activity

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 2.3 %

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,500,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,500,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $89.97 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

