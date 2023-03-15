D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,467,548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,269,000 after purchasing an additional 79,042 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.8% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 3,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.7% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Craig Hallum lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $87.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $125.67. The company has a market cap of $140.92 billion, a PE ratio of 99.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,040. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

