D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 36,204 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,204 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in FOX by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in FOX by 2.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in FOX by 34.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in FOX by 6.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in FOX by 196.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $42.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. FOX’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

