Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Receives $187.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUAVF. Berenberg Bank downgraded Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from €170.00 ($182.80) to €175.00 ($188.17) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Dassault Aviation Société anonyme alerts:

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Stock Performance

DUAVF opened at $169.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.64. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $108.08 and a 1 year high of $183.79.

About Dassault Aviation Société anonyme

Dassault Aviation SA is a aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of military and executive aircrafts and business jets. Its products include falcon business jets, falcon support services, civil aircraft, military aircraft, and military support. The company was founded by Marcel Bloch in 1929 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.