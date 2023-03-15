DaVita Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DaVita in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for DaVita’s current full-year earnings is $5.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DaVita’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.88 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DaVita in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

DVA stock opened at $76.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. DaVita has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $124.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. DaVita had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $107,511.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,020.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1,388.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

