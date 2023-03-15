Dawn Protocol Hits Market Cap of $55.06 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $55.06 million and $6.65 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00003012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.36 or 0.00410454 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,851.44 or 0.27744005 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

