Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) PT Lowered to C$8.50

Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dexterra Group from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

HZNOF opened at $3.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09. Dexterra Group has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $6.39.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

