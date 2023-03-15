Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) PT Lowered to C$8.50

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 56.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DXT. TD Securities dropped their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dexterra Group from C$6.40 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$8.40 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on Dexterra Group from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

TSE:DXT opened at C$5.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$354.20 million, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.55. Dexterra Group has a 1-year low of C$5.02 and a 1-year high of C$8.28.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

