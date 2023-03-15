Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Lessened by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 17,311.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Diageo by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.53) to GBX 3,600 ($43.88) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Investec upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,081.00.

Diageo Trading Up 1.0 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $172.75 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $212.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.64.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

