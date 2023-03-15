Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 24,680,934 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 16,603,824 shares.The stock last traded at $9.21 and had previously closed at $8.84.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 4.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMF. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 376.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

