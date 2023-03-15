Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Up 7.5%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.32. 18,410,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 45,350,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth about $684,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $687,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,013,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,954 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

