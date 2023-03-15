Docebo Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Docebo in a research report issued on Thursday, March 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst M. Toner forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Docebo’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Docebo’s FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DCBO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Docebo from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Docebo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Docebo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Docebo Trading Up 5.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Docebo

Shares of DCBO opened at $39.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.50 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.12. Docebo has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $52.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Long Path Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,399,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 42.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 689,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after acquiring an additional 204,070 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 35.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after acquiring an additional 192,398 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 165.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 139,100 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 131,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

