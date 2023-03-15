Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCB) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Docebo in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst M. Toner anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter.

Docebo Price Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.