DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Announces Earnings Results

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $108.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.13 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. DocGo updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

DocGo Stock Down 3.2 %

DCGO stock opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $862.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.97. DocGo has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocGo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,387,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DocGo by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 139,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocGo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 53,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocGo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in DocGo by 425.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 565,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

About DocGo

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

