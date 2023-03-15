DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DocGo had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $108.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. DocGo updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. DocGo has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $862.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocGo in the third quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 226.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 320.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

