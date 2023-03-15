DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $108.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.13 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. DocGo updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.97. DocGo has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.41.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocGo during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of DocGo by 226.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of DocGo by 320.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

