DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Trading 9.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) shares rose 9.1% during trading on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $60.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DocuSign traded as high as $54.45 and last traded at $54.22. Approximately 5,920,070 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 4,565,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.69.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DOCU. Wolfe Research upgraded DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.
In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.00.
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
