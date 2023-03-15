Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) PT Raised to C$7.25 at CIBC

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CWXZF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.
Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance
CWXZF opened at $5.10 on Monday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $6.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69.
Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.
