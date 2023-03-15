Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Domino’s Pizza worth $83,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,140,000 after purchasing an additional 319,545 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,936,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 572.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 271,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,926,000 after acquiring an additional 231,402 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $64,273,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 141.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 198,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,426,000 after purchasing an additional 116,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.9 %

DPZ stock opened at $307.10 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $291.00 and a 52-week high of $426.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $337.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.12.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Stories

